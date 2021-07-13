WI vs AUS Live Streaming Online: It is time for third T20I between West Indies and Australia. West Indies lead the series 2-0 and now will be looking to seal it here in this fixture. Australia, on their hand, find themselves in a must-win situation. Meanwhile, if you are looking for West Indies vs Australia 3rd T20I live streaming online and TV telecast channel details in India, then continue reading. Peter Handscomb, Australian Cricketer, Tests Positive for COVID-19.

Things have thus far gone against Australia. After losing the first two T20Is, the Aaron Finch-led side will be hoping to bounce back. For the uninitiated, Australia is without some of its leading players like David Warner, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Pat cummins and Marcus Stoinis. West Indies, on the other hand, could be once again without captain Kieron Pollard. In his absence, wicketkeeper-batsman Nicholas Pooran took charge of the side.

West Indies vs Australia, 3rd T20I 2021 Schedule, Match Time and Venue

The 3rd T20I of the five-match series between West Indies and Australia will be played at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia on July 13, 2021 (Tuesday morning). The match has a scheduled start time of 05:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch West Indies vs Australia, 3rd T20I 2021 Match on TV

Unfortunately, West Indies vs Australia 3rd T20I match won’t be available on TV as there are no official broadcasters of the series in India. So, fans won’t be able to watch the live telecast.

How To Watch West Indies vs Australia, 3rd T20I 2021 Live Streaming Online in India

However, fans can follow West Indies vs Australia, 3rd T20I 2021 live action on online platform. FanCode will provide the live streaming the WI vs AUS T20I match online but fans need to pay a nominal fee.

