AFG vs HKG Asia Cup 2025 Preview: Afghanistan national cricket team will start their Asia Cup 2025 campaign when they will take on Hong Kong in the Group B encounter. Afghanistan are entering the Asia Cup 2025 on the back of a crushing loss against Pakistan in the UAE Tri-Series 2025 final. Despite Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad performing well with the ball, Afghanistan suffered a batting collapse under pressure, something they have seen often in the recent past. Ahead of the Asia Cup 2025, with an inexperienced Hong Kong being their first opposition, Afghanistan will look to address this issue. Afghanistan will take on Hong Kong at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi and the match will start on 8:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for Asia Cup 2025 Match 1 and Who Will Win AFG vs HKG T20I?

Hong Kong, meanwhile, missed the last edition of the Asia Cup in 2023 when it was hosted in ODI format. They featured in the Asia Cup 2022 in T20I format and also played against India and Pakistan. Under the leadership of Yasim Murtaza, veterans like Anshuman Rath and Babar Hayat will have to be at their best to stand a chance. Their batting will be under pressure of surviving the high-quality bowling of the Afghanistan spin trio. Under the conditions of UAE, where the spinners will get assistance and the boundaries are big, batters will find it difficult to get away the spinners. Anshuman Rath has played in Indian domestic cricket as well and will have to take extra responsibility.

When is AFG vs HKG Asia Cup 2025?

The Afghanistan national cricket team vs Hong Kong national cricket team Asia Cup2025 will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, starting on Tuesday, September 9. The AFG vs HKG match is set to begin at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

What is The AFG vs HKG H2H Record in Tests?

Afghanistan and Hong Kong have faced each other in five T20I matches so far. Out of these five matches, Afghanistan have won three while Hong Kong has won two. They have not faced each other recently and the last T20I match they played was back in 2016. AFG vs HKG Asia Cup 2025, Abu Dhabi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Afghanistan vs Hong Kong 20-Over Cricket Match at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Who Are The AFG vs HKG Asia Cup 2025 Key Players?

Player Name Rashid Khan Anshuman Rath Noor Ahmad Ehsan Khan

AFG vs HKG Potential Playing XI

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan (C), Mohammad Nabi, AM Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Hong Kong: Anshuman Rath, Zeeshan Ali (wk), Babar Hayat, Nizakat Khan, Matthew Coetzee, Yasim Murtaza (C), Ehsan Khan, Aizaz Khan, Ateeq Iqbal, Nasrulla Rana, Ayush Shukla.

