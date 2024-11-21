The India national cricket team will be in action against the Australia national cricket team for the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 series. the first Test will be played at the Optus Stadium in Perth on November 22. India will miss their regular skipper Rohit Sharma in the first Test while pacer Jasprit Bumrah is set to lead the team. As Bumrah took the captain's responsibility he attended the pre-match press conference on the eve of the opener and answered multiple questions. Jasprit Bumrah, Pat Cummins Pose With Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Perth Stadium Ahead of IND vs AUS BGT 2024–25 1st Test (View Pic).

Answering the questions with confidence, the star pacer gave one of the wittiest replies to a question where he was referred to as a medium-pace bowler in one of the questions asked. He hilariously reminded the press room that he has bowled at a speed of 150 kmph before and should be considered a fast bowler. Bumrah said, "Medium pace yaar, 150 daala hai maine, fast bowler bol sakte ho (Medium pace, my friend, I have bowled at 150 speed, you can call me fast bowler),”.

Jasprit Bumrah Responds After Being Called Medium Pace Bowler, Watch Video

This would be for the second time in his Test career and advocating his role, Bumrah said "I have always advocated for Pacers being Captains. They are tactically better. Pat has done a phenomenal job. There are a lot of models in the past as well. Kapil Dev and a lot of other captains in the past. Hopefully a start of a new tradition." Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25: Ravi Shastri Picks Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon To Shine With Ball for Australia; Warns India of Steve Smith’s Challenge.

India vs Australia 1st Test 2024 will start on November 22. India recently lost recent series against New Zealand while Australia won a T20I series against Pakistan. The series holds importance in the WTC (World Test Championship) ranking.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 21, 2024 12:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).