India's young sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal is a young prodigy who has managed to carve his way into international cricket. Jaiswal celebrates his 23rd birthday today, December 28, and is touted as the next big thing in Indian and global cricket. Jaiswal has impressive outings across Tests and T20Is in a short career span. The 23-year-old Mumbai batter is known for his aggressive and fearless batting, which the player exhibited since age-group cricket, and now has made this style his own in international as well, all while also incorporating the classical approach, when needed. Happy Birthday Yashasvi Jaiswal! Fans Wish Young Indian Cricket Team Star As He Turns 23

Jaiswal first made his mark in 2015, claiming a double of scoring 300+ runs in an innings and taking 13 wickets in a Giles Shield, and then proceeded to lead India Under 19 in Asia Cup 2018 and ICC 2020 U19 World Cup edition, where the left-hander slammed the most runs. Jaiswal also turned up the heat in domestic cricket churning out runs for Mumbai across tournaments, and then cementing his place in T20 cricket as well, playing for Rajasthan Royals in Indian Premier League, before making his India debut in 2023. Here are five cricketing records Jaiswal has achieved in his young but sensational career.

Youngest Double-Centurion In List A Cricket -Aged 17 years, and 292 years, Jaiswal rewrote record books, when the batter slammed a 149-ball 200 during the Mumbai vs Jharkhand Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019-20 edition. Jaiswal with this also became the third batter to hit a double-hundred in domestic one-day cricket.

Fastest Half-Century In IPL History For Any Indian Batter -Playing his third IPL season for Rajasthan Royals, Jaiswal registered the fastest-ever half-century in tournament history, which came off merely 13 balls in the 2023 edition. Jaiswal broke the record by one ball, with KL Rahul, and Pat Cummins taking 14 for their fifties, respectively

Most Sixes In A Single Test Series - Jaiswal came into his own during India's Test against England in 2024, where the batter ransacked English bowlers for runs and became the first player in Test history to smash 20 sixes in a single series. The young opener ended up hitting Yashasvi Jaiswal Run-Out: Was It Virat Kohli’s Fault Which Led to Indian Opener’s Dismissal on Day 2 of IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024? Fans Debate. 26 sixes in the series, a record that will remain untouched for a long time.

Most Test Sixes In A Single Calendar Year - The 23-year-old with 26 sixes against England alone was in contention for hitting the most sixes in a single calendar year, which the Indian batter achieved during his remarkable 161, breaking former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum's record of 33 Test sixes in a year from 2014.

Most Sixes In A Test Innings - In his landmark series against England, Jaiswal during his second double-hundred knock struck 12 sixes, which propelled the batter to joint-first in the list of most sixes in a single Test innings, drawing level with former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram's record of 12.

