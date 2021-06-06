Legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather returns to the ring as he fights YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul in an eight-round exhibition match at the Hard Rock Stadium. Each round will last three minutes in this exhibition fight. Meanwhile, if you are looking for Floyd Mayweather fight date and time in IST, Live Stream Online, Telecast in India and other details then continue reading. Who is Logan Paul? Know All About American YouTuber Who Will Fight Floyd Mayweather in Exhibiton Match.

During the weigh-in the Mayweather and Paul produced everything you would want ahead of a fight. While Paul weighed in at 189.5 pounds Mayweather weighed at 155. Apparently, Paul is 6-inch taller than Mayweather. Meanwhile, check out the match cards for the event:

Preliminary Card:

Jean Torres vs Zack Kuhn

Adrian Benton vs Pedro Cruz

Micky Scala vs Adam Ramirez

Viddal Riley vs Quintell Thompson

Jalil Hackett vs Angelo Diaz

Dorian Khan Jr. vs Jonathan Conde

Main Card:

Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul

Badou Jack vs. Dervin Colina

Jarret Hurd vs. Luis Arias

Chad Johnson vs. Brian Maxwell

Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul Fight Venue Along With Date and Time in India

The pay-per-view event will take place Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. As per the IST, the event will begin at 5:30 AM on June 07 (early Monday morning).

Can anyone beat @FloydMayweather in his own game? Anything can happen. Watch #MayweatherPaul TONIGHT 8PM ET on SHO PPV: https://t.co/rsGCz1oyRA pic.twitter.com/1CEVSnyMnF — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) June 6, 2021

Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul Fight Live Streaming Online and Telecast in India

Unfortunately, Floyd Mayweather’s fight won’t be telecast in India as there is no broadcaster listed for the event in this part of the world. However, the live streaming online of the fight will be available on showtime.com and Fanmino.com as PPV. Fans in India will have to shell out around Rs. 4,400 to get access to live content.

