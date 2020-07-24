Since yesterday, the pictures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Bipasha Basu are going viral and a few of the netizens can hardly believe their eyes. In the pictures, Ronaldo and Bipasha Basu are comfortably chatting away to glory. The picture of the two apparently kissing each other has also gone viral. However, Bipasha isn’t the only Bollywood celebrity who met CR7. Several other Bollywood actors including Ayushmann Khurrana, Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Kapoor have met the five-time Ballon d’Or winner in the past. Cristiano Ronaldo and Bipasha Basu’s Pictures From 2007 Event Leaves Fans Surprised; Netizens Ask ‘Did They Really Had a Thing’.

Arjun Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana had met the former Real Madrid player as a part of the promotional campaign. Even Virat Kohli wad roped in for the campaign. The actor even went to tell CR7 on how much people love him in India. Arjun had shared the snap on his Instagram account. Even the Vicky Donor actor took to social media and shared the snap along with the star footballer.

Ayushmann

The picture everyone's been waiting for... It was amazing meeting one of the greatest football players! @Cristiano@AMTouristerIN - it was truly such a #HardToLetGo moment just like my #Curio! pic.twitter.com/dQflsTclnb — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) May 16, 2018

Way back in 2013, when Priyanka Chopra was busy promoting her single ‘Exotic’, she was spotted partying with the star footballer. Apart from CR7, Paolo Maldini, Sami Khedira, Iker Casillas and Ricardo Kaka danced the night away with Priyanka. Check out the video below:

So Ronaldo’s connection with Bollywood is not limited to Bipasha alone. But the Jism actress remains on top trend as her kissing photos are still going viral on social media.

