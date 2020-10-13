Argentina will look to their keep their winning momentum alive when they travel to Bolivia in their second game of the CONMEBOL 2022 World Cup qualifier. A Lionel Messi penalty was enough for the Argentinians to win their opening game against Ecuador. But the manner of the win would not have gone down well with the fans with Argentina creating precious little. Playing against Bolivia in an away tie is always a challenge owing to the harsh conditions and it will be interesting to see how the visitors cope up. Bolivia come into the game on the back of a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Brazil which is not an ideal situation. Bolivia versus Argentina starts at 1:30 am IST. Lionel Messi’s Early Goal Helps Argentina Secure 1-0 Win Over Ecuador In 2022 World Cup Qualifiers, Netizens Hail Barcelona Legend (Watch Video).

Bolivia have come up with a strategy of collecting maximum points at home with the belief that the opponents can barely function at an altitude of 3600m. They left some first-team stars in their away game against Brazil with the sole aim of triumphing against Argentina. Cesar Farias has a large pool of players to chose from and we can see some changes in defence. The likes of Jairo Quinetros and Luis Demiquel are in for a start with the striker Cesar Carlos set to continue in the attacking third.

Giovani Lo Celso has returned to England after failing to recover from a muscle injury while Paulo Dybala has also not travelled with the team. Lionel Messi is the most important player for the visitors and Bolivia will mark him tightly. It is imperative for the likes of Alejandro Gomes and Lautaro Martinez to come to their skipper's aid and improve their link-up play with the midfielders.

When Is Bolivia vs Argentina 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match Scheduled to Take Place? Date, Time and Venue of International Friendly Game

Bolivia vs Argentina match 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier match will be played at the Estadio Hernando Siles Stadium on October 14, 2020 (Wednesday morning). The match will start at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Bolivia vs Argentina 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match, LIVE?

As of now, it is not sure whether 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers for the CONMEBOL nations will be telecast in India or not. Once we get official word on this we will update this space instantly. Keep checking back for all the details.

Is Bolivia vs Argentina 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match, Free Live Online Streaming Available?

With no confirmation on the live telecast of Bolivia vs Argentina, it remains to be seen where fans can catch the live streaming online. Bolivia beat Argentina 2-0 back in the 2018 World Cup qualifier at home but this time the two nations will likely settle for a goalless draw.

