Chelsea briefly looked like chasing Liverpool in the title race but the two defeats and a draw in the last three matches has dented their ambitions. They currently occupy the fourth spot in the standings with 35 points from 19 games, ten shy of leaders Liverpool. They face Crystal Palace this evening in an away tie, looking to return to winning ways. Their loss to Ipswich City in particular was tough for the fans as they dominated the game for large parts. Opponents Crysal Palace are 15th and they need to keep winning to avoid a relegation battle. Premier League 2024-25: Liverpool vs Manchester United Is Rivalry for Ages but Looks Like Mismatch Now.

Crystal Palace will welcome back Marc Guehi back in the matchday squad after suspension. There is no way back for Rob Holding, who may have to look for another club. Adam Wharton, Franco Umeh-Chibueze, and Matheus Franca are injured. Ismaila Sarr and Eberechi Eze on the wings will use their pace to find a way past the Chelsea defence with Jean-Philippe Mateta leading the forward line.

Wesley Fofana, Benoit Badiashile, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Romeo Lavia, and Carney Chukwuemeka are all missing out for Chelsea due to fitness issues. Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo will slot in central midfield with Cole Palmer as the playmaker. Jadon Sancho and Pedro Neto alongside Nicolas Jackson will be spearheading the attack.

When is Crystal Palace vs Chelsea, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Chelsea will be looking to bounce back to winning ways as they take on Ipswich. The Crystal Palace vs Chelsea match will be played at Selhurst Park, London, England and it starts at 08:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on January 4. Check out live streaming and viewing options for the Crystal Palace vs Chelsea match. Mohamed Salah Hints At Liverpool Exit, Says ‘It’s My Last Year In The Club’ (Watch Video).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Crystal Palace vs Chelsea, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Star Sports Network has been the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast EPL 2024-25 matches in India. The Crystal Palace vs Chelsea live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Select SD and HD channels. For Crystal Palace vs Chelsea online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Crystal Palace vs Chelsea, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2024-25 matches. Fans in India can watch the Crystal Palace vs Chelsea, Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Chelsea will dominate this game from the onset and expect them to win here.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 04, 2025 06:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).