Last night Brener SV hosted Bayern Munich in the first round of the DFB Pokal 2021 and little did they know this could turn out to be quite a forgettable outing for the hosts. Bayern Munich crushed the hosts by 12-0. Now that's quite an achievement. After the match, a few players like Eric Maxim Choupo Moting, Jamal Musiala and Leroy Sane were the ones who took to social media and posted their reactions. Talking about the game, the visitors were without the services of Robert Lewandowski and Manuel Neuer. Bayern Munich Crushes Bremer SV 12-0 in DFB Pokal 2021, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting Scores a Hattrick.

So Eric Maxim Choupo Moting scored four goals and many others chipped in too. Choupo-Moting 8′, 28′, 35′, 82′, Musiala 16′, 48′, Warm OG 27′, Tillman 47′, Sané 65′, Cuisance 80′, Sarr 86′, Tolisso 88′ were the scores for the game. The visitors even dominated the possession as they had the ball for 68 percent of the time and the rest was handled by the home team. Bayern Munich took 37 shots out of which 21 ended up being on target. Brener SV took seven shots and only one of them ended up being on target. Now, check out the reactions from players below:

Bayern Munich recorded the biggest win since Kaiserslautern's 15-0 victory in the 2004-05 first round. Needless to say, even Bayern Munich fans are happy with the team's emphatic win.

