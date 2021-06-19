Day 9 of the Euro 2020 has quite interesting ties for us. The schedule has three matches for all of us. In the first game, we have Hungary taking on France which will be held at 6.30 pm IST. Then Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal will play on Germany at 9.30 pm IST and this is touted to be quite an interesting fixture. At 12.30 am we have quite an interesting match between Spain and Poland is yet another match to look out for. Before getting into the details of the points table, let's have a look at what day 8 brought us. Euro 2020 Schedule in IST, Free PDF Download: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details of Football Tournament.

So day 8 like we mentioned yesterday had three matches. Sweden took on Slovakia and the team won the match 1-0. The remaining games ended with a draw. Croatia and Czech Republic match ended with the scoreboard reading 1-1. The match between England and Scotland ended with a goalless draw. For now, Croatia and England both are looking to qualify in the round-of-16. UEFA Euro 2020 Points Table Updated

Euro 2020 Day 9 Schedule With Time In IST

Sr No Date Match Time (IST) Venue 1 June 19, 2021 Hungary vs France 06:30 pm Puskas Arena 2 June 19, 2021 Portugal vs Germany 09:30 pm Allianz Arena 3 June 20, 2021 Spain vs Poland 12:30 am Estadio La Cartuja de Sevilla

Euro 2020 Upcoming Matches

On June 20, we have Italy vs Wales which will be held at 9.30 pm IST. Then Switzerland vs Turkey and then Ukraine vs Austria.

Euro 2020 Points Table

The Euro 2020 Group D has not many changes after the three games. The table has the Czech Republic topping the table with 4 points. England is one number two with 4 points. Croatia and Scotland are on number three and four respectively.

