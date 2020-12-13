Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid face-off against each other in the La Liga 2020-21 match. Atletico Madrid are currently on top of the La Liga points table and will look to stay that way. Real Madrid, on the other hand, are on fourth spot. Meanwhile, fans searching for how and where to watch the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2020-21 fixture should scroll down for all details regarding free live streaming online and telecast. Luis Suarez Returns To Atletico Madrid Training After Recovering From COVID-19.

Atletico Madrid come into the contest with wins in their last five matches. Real Madrid, on the other hand, have won two, lost as many and drawn one in their last five outings. This will be the 11th game of the season for Atletico Madrid while Real Madrid will feature in their 12 game.

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid La Liga 2020-21 match will take place at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium in Madrid. The match will be played on December 13, 2020 (Saturday midnight) and it is scheduled to start at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). RM vs ATL Dream11 Prediction in La Liga 2020–21: Tips to Pick Best Team for Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Football Match.

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can follow live telecast and live streaming of Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid La Liga 2020-21 match on Facebook Watch. Fans can catch the live-action of the clash on the official Facebook page of La Liga. The match will not be telecasted on TV as there are no official broadcasters for La Liga 2020-21 in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 13, 2020 12:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).