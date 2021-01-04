Liverpool will look to bounce back after two disappointing results as they take on Southampton in their next Premier League 2020-21 clash. The encounter takes place at the St. Mary's Stadium on Monday mid-night (January 5). The Reds missed out on four crucial points as their last two meetings against Newcastle United and West Brom resulted in shocking draws. On the other hand, the home side hasn't won any game in their previous four outings and must be aiming to upset Jurgen Klopp's men. Meanwhile, if you are looking for the live streaming, live telecast and other details of SOU vs LIV match, please scroll down to get all the necessary and relevant information. SOU vs LIV Dream11 Prediction in Premier League 2020-21.

Notably, the Reds are no more alone at the top of team standings with Manchester United also having 33 points. Hence, Liverpool must put up an emphatic show to consolidate their position. The two clubs locked horns 112 times with Liverpool dominating the head-to-head record with 57 victories on previous occasions. 30 clashes went in the Saints' favour whereas 25 games resulted in draws. As the upcoming game takes a countdown, let's look at the streaming and other details.

When is Southampton vs Liverpool, EPL 2020-21 Football Match? Know Match Time, Venue Schedule

Southampton vs Liverpool match in EPL 2020-21 will be played on January 05, 2020 (Monday Mid-Night). The clash will be held at St. Mary's Stadium and the game is scheduled to begin at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Southampton vs Liverpool, EPL 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the live-action of the Southampton vs Liverpool match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League 2020-21 in India. So fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the EPL clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Southampton vs Liverpool, EPL 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can also catch the live action of the Southampton vs Liverpool match online. Since Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the Premier League in India, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the match online for fans in India. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the game live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 04, 2021 11:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).