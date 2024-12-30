The Indian Women’s football team will be facing Maldives in Bengaluru this evening with the home side looking to secure a win here. It is one of the two international friendlies being played by India as new coach Joakim Alexandersson takes in charge of his new assignment. Speaking ahead of the game, the coach iterated his side are the stronger of the two and will dominate this game. With Maldives losing one game after another in the SAFF Championship, it will take a special effort from them to match the level of their opponent. FIFA International Friendlies: India Women’s Football Team To Host Maldives Women’s Football Team for Two Friendly Matches in Bengaluru.

The Indian team have a mix of young and experienced players with 14 out of the 23 in the matchday squad yet to make their debut. The youngsters are definitely raring to leave a mark on this tie, having been training with the national side for a few weeks now. The likes of Grace Dangmei, Sangita Basfore, Sanju Yadav, Pyari Xaxa and Ranjana Chanu have all been included and they will definitely guide the youth on the pitch.

Maldives do not have a league of their own and the team only trains in the national team which often is a hindrance to their growth. Their coach however is optimistic of a league soon. 38-year-old keeper Aminath Leeza is part of the team and will be pushing for a start here. Skipper Hawwa Haneefa is the key figure at the back for the team.

When is India Women vs Maldives Women, International Friendly 2024 Match (Know Date, Time & Venue)

The India vs Maldives Women's International friendly football match 2024 will be played at the Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence in Bengaluru on Monday, December 30. The India Women vs Maldives Women match has a start time of 03:30 PM IST.

Where to Watch India Women vs Maldives Women, International Friendly 2024 Telecast in TV?

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters of the India Women vs Maldives Women international friendly 2024 in India. Hence, fans will not be able to watch the India vs Maldives match on their TV sets. Why Was Play in India vs Nepal SAFF Women's Championship 2024 Stopped For More Than an Hour? Watch Video of Disallowed Goal That Led to Players' Protest.

How to Watch India Women vs Maldives Women, International Friendly 2024 Live Streaming Online?

For the free live streaming viewing option of the India Women vs Maldives Women football match, fans in India can tune into the Indian Football YouTube channel. India should create plenty of chances in this game en route to an easy win.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 30, 2024 12:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).