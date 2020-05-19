‘Ivan Rakitic, Get Out’, Say Barcelona & Lionel Messi Fans Once Again As They Blast Out at Midfielder

Ivan Rakitic and Lionel Messi (Photo Credits: Getty)

Looks like Lionel Messi and Barcelona fans have still not forgiven Ivan Rakitic as he once again has gotten blasted by the netizens posted the message, ‘Ivan Rakitic, Get Out’ as a response to the latest tweet by the club. So here’s exactly what happened. The official account of the Catalan Giants posted an interview where the midfielder was seen having a chat with his Marc Marquez. No sooner they saw the Croatian midfielder speaking on the official channel of Barcelona, they posted tweets like Rakitic get out. Ivan Rakitic Posts a Picture With Lionel Messi, Football Fans Say, ‘Leave Barcelona’ Here's Why.

As one may recall, the Croatian midfielder had posted a picture where which featured Lionel Messi on the ground and Rakitic overpowering the Argentine with a successful tackle. The snap was taken during FIFA World Cup 2018 during the match between Argentina and Croatia and the latter won the game 3-0 with Lionel Messi not scoring a single goal. Now, this surely didn’t go down well with the fans and they had trolled him back then as well. The trolls still continue to haunt Rakitic and they once again posted messages saying, “Get Out.” Check out the tweets below:

❝❞ @ivanrakitic on moving from individual training sessions to small groups ... pic.twitter.com/1pXWzQqxot — FC Barcelona (from 🏠) (@FCBarcelona) May 18, 2020

Ivan Rakitic was in the news for slamming Barcelona for the treatment given to him. He went on to say that they cannot behave with him thy way they want to as he is not a sack of potatoes to be subjected to such treatment. The Croatian also expressed his desire to finish his contract at Barcelona.