Kerala Blasters FC and Jamshedpur FC are all set to pit their wits against each other. The match will be held at the GMC Stadium in Goa. In this article, we shall bring to you the Dream11 prediction for goal-keepers, midfielders and forwards, which will help you create your best team. But before that, let’s have a look at the preview of the match. This will be the second time that the two teams are locking horns with each other. The last time they met each other in the first leg of the tournament, it was the Kerala Blasters FC who walked away with the last laugh. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

Kerala won the match 3-2 with Jordan Murray scoring a brace. Talking about their present situation, Jamshedpur FC and Kerala Blasters FC are having quite a similar fate in the ISL 2020-21. Jamshedpur FC is placed on number eight of the ISL 2020-21 points table with 14 points. With three wins and five losses out of 13, Jamshedpur FC has had a difficult time in the ISL 2020-21. Ditto with Kerala Blasters FC. They too have had a difficult time in ISL 2020-21. The team is placed on number nine with 14 points. Kerala enters the match with a 1-1 draw against Goa. Now, let’s have a look at the Dream11 of both teams below:

Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – We will pick TP Rehenesh (JFC) as the goalkeeper for this Dream11 fantasy team.

Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Nishu Kumar (KBFC), Stephen Eze (JFC) and Laldinliana Renthlei (JFC) will be selected as the three defenders.

Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Aitor Monroy (JFC), Vincente Gomez (KBFC), Rahul KP (KBFC) and Jackichand Singh (JFC) should be picked as the four midfielders.

Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Nerijus Valskis (JFC), Jordan Murray (KBFC) and Facundo Pereyra (KBFC) will play as the three forwards.

Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: TP Rehenesh (JFC), Nishu Kumar (KBFC), Stephen Eze (JFC) and Laldinliana Renthlei (JFC), Aitor Monroy (JFC), Vincente Gomez (KBFC), Rahul KP (KBFC) and Jackichand Singh (JFC), Nerijus Valskis (JFC), Jordan Murray (KBFC) and Facundo Pereyra (KBFC).

Nerijus Valskis (JFC) should be picked as the captain of this Dream11 fantasy playing XI while Jordan Murray (KBFC) can be made the vice-captain for the Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blaster FC match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 27, 2021 01:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).