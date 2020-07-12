Lionel Messi added another feather to his illustrious cap by becoming the first player in La Liga history to score 20 goals and also record as many assists in a single league campaign. The Argentine reached the milestone when he teed up Arturo Vidal in Barcelona’s 1-0 La Liga 2019-20 win over Real Valladolid. Twitterati was all praise for Barcelona talisman and hailed him for the exclusive record with many also astonished as his impeccable goalscoring and creative prowess despite turning 33 last month. Lionel Messi Reaches New Goal and Assist Milestone in Barcelona’s 1–0 La Liga 2019–20 Win Over Real Valladolid.

Messi also became the second player in La Liga after former Barcelona teammate Xavi to record 20 assists in a single La Liga campaign. Xavi, who left Barcelona in 2015, had become the first player in the Spanish football league to record 20 assists when he reached the figure in 2008-09. Messi joins his former club-mate as the only two players to have registered 20 or more assists in a single league campaign in Spain.

Messi has matched the 20 Assists Record of Xavi in laliga pic.twitter.com/ZlE6G8XSWN — Barca Era (@BarcaEra1) July 11, 2020

22 goals, 20 assists. With that assist Messi becomes the 2nd player to score 20 and assist 20 in a top 5 domestic league season. 33 now, but still setting the standard. pic.twitter.com/7htTuetscs — EiF (@EiFSoccer) July 11, 2020

Lionel Messi is the first player to record 20 La Liga assists since Xavi did it in 2008-09 🎁 pic.twitter.com/OcbWpDMv4n — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 11, 2020

20 goals and 20 assists in a single league season this century: -Thierry Henry 2002-03 -Leo Messi 2019-20 End of list. pic.twitter.com/A9emiBCfLY — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 11, 2020

Messi waited till 2020 to make it 20+ goals and 20+ assists in a single season. #ValladolidBarca — Leo Messi (@LeoMessi_L10M) July 11, 2020

Number 1 goalscorer Number 1 assist provider Number 1 goathttps://t.co/KLvliU4kfO — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 12, 2020

The 33-year-old is also the second player after former Arsenal and Barcelona striker Thierry Henry to score 20 or more goals and also record 20 assists in a single league season in Europe’s top five leagues. Henry had scored 24 goals and assisted 20 times in the Premier League for Arsenal in 2002-03. Messi has so far scored 22 goals in La Liga 2019-20 and also has 20 league assists to his name.

Messi, however, has three more leagues games to play and could overtake Henry as the only player in the 21st century to record more than 20 goals and also more than 20 assists in a single league campaign.

