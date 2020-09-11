Neymar Jr was one of the several members from the Paris Saint Germain squad, who were recently tested positive for coronavirus. However, the Brazilian star revealed that he has recovered from the virus and returned to training with the first team on Friday (September 11) after testing negative. The 28-year-old footballer was reported to have contracted the disease after a trip to Ibiza with several club colleagues. Lens 1–0 PSG: Ligue 1 Champions Suffer Shocking Defeat in Absence of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria.

The French giants were put in a spot of bother ahead of the new season as after that trip as PSG were announcing positive coronavirus cases on a daily basis. Angel Di Maria, Leandro Paredes, Mauro Icardi, Keylor Navas and Marquinhos were the players said to be tested positive. All the players were made to undergo a mandatory quarantine period after their diagnosis. Neymar Jr Transfer News Latest Update: Brazilian Confirms PSG Stay, Says Determined to ‘Make History’.

Neymar Jr has completed his self-isolation and returned to training, news he shared with millions of his social media fans. ‘Voltei aos treinos, super feliz ... O PAI TA ON Zany face #CORONAOUT (I went back to training, super happy)’ the Brazilian star wrote on his Twitter account.

Voltei aos treinos, super feliz ... O PAI TA ON 🤪 #CORONAOUT — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) September 11, 2020

Neymar Jr last played for the Parisians in the Champions League final against Bayern Munich where the French champions were defeated 1-0, courtesy of a goal from former youth academy product Kingsley Koman. However, the Brazilian will now focus on the new season.

PSG started the 2020-21 footballing season with a defeat against RC Lens in Ligue 1 as several members of the first team were not available due to their COVID-19 diagnosis. The Parisians play rivals Marseille kin their next domestic fixture and are expected to have Neymar Jr back for that fixture.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 11, 2020 07:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).