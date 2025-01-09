A player from the Premier League was arrested in July 2022 because of this ongoing investigation where he has been accused of rape. The Premier League player was interviewed under caution in both February 2023 and November 2024. The player who has been accused cannot be named for legal reasons and he continued to play for his club despite his initial arrest and denies the allegations. Rodrigo Bentancur Stretchered Off After Suffering Head Injury During Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Carabao Cup 2024-25 Semifinal (Watch Video).

"The Metropolitan Police have passed a full file of evidence about a Premier League footballer accused of rape to the Crown Prosecution Service, who will now decide the next steps", sources have told ESPN.

In June 2022, the alleged rape under investigation occurred. While the Premier League player was in custody, he was additionally arrested on suspicion of two separate incidents of rape. As per the accusations, those two separate incidents of rape were reportedly committed in April and June 2021. The incident reportedly took place against a different victim.

"A full file has been passed to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) and detectives continue to work with prosecutors. Those who have come forward to police continue to receive support from Met officers." a Met Police spokesperson told ESPN.

The Crown Prosecution Service or CPS serves as the main public body which is responsible for handling criminal prosecutions in England and Wales. Upon receiving a referral for a case, the CPS determines whether there is sufficient evidence to proceed with the charges or not.

In February 2023, the accused Premier League player was questioned under caution regarding a sexual offence allegedly commited in February 2022 which involves a third victim. No further action is to be taken by police related to the alleged June 2021 offence because, the applicable legislation was not in force at the time.

