Real Madrid have responded to their defeat in the Supercopa de Espana against Barcelona with two big wins and the Los Blancos will be keen to continue their good run against RB Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League. They may be leading the Spanish La Liga but when it comes to Europe, the defending champions find themselves at the 22nd place in the points table with three wins and three losses. The win over Atalanta on the last matchday was crucial for the side as it may have ensured qualification to the next round. Salzburg are struggling and down to the 33rd spot with a solitary win all campaign. Real Madrid UCL 2024-25 Knockouts Qualification Scenario: How Can Los Blancos Qualify for UEFA Champions League Round of 16?

Lucas Vazquez is suspended for Real Madrid while the likes of Eduardo Camavinga, Dani Carvajal, and Eder Militao are out injured. Kylian Mbappe is set to lead the attack with Jude Bellingham as the playmaker behind him. Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo will occupy the two wide attacking positions, and their performance is a key here. Luka Modric gets a game in midfield where he partners Dani Ceballos.

Alexander Schlager, Bobby Clark, Amar Dedic, and Daouda Guindo are all doubts for this tie for RB Salzburg while Karim Konate and Maurits Kjaergaard are out for indefinite periods due to injuries. Oscar Gloukh and Petar Ratkov will be the two forwards with Mads Bidstrup and Nicolas Capado as the central midfielders.

When is Real Madrid vs RB Salzburg, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

In a must-win match, Real Madrid will take on RB Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 on Thursday, January 23. The Real Madrid vs RB Salzburg match is set to be played at the Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid, Spain and it is slated to start at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Real Madrid vs RB Salzburg, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Season. Fans in India can watch the Real Madrid vs RB Salzburg live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 5 SD/HD TV channels. For Real Madrid vs RB Salzburg online viewing options, read below. Kylian Mbappe Reveals How Thrust on Mentality Helped Him Improve in Real Madrid.

How to Get Live Streaming of Real Madrid vs RB Salzburg, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Champions League 2024-25 live streaming. Fans in India can watch the Real Madrid vs RB Salzburg UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. Real Madrid will dominate the tie and should secure an easy 2-0 win.

