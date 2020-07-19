Tottenham Hotspur will look to make it three consecutive wins in the Premier League 2019-20 when they host Leicester City in the latest round of fixtures. The clash will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on July 19, 2020 (Sunday). After some disappointing results, both teams looked to have found their form bad will be going for a win tonight. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City in EPL 2029-20 can scroll down below. TOT vs LEI Dream11 Prediction in Premier League 2019–20.

The north London side are chasing Europa League qualification and are just one point behind Wolves, who occupy the final spot. Spurs look a Mourinho team now as they were able to grind out victors against Arsenal Newcastle despite being on the back foot for most of the game. A similar kind of performance is expected by Spurs in this clash as well. In My Three-Year Contract Tottenham Hotspur Can Win Trophies, Says Jose Mourinho.

A 14-point advantage over fifth places looks like a distant memory for Leicester City as poor results have put their Champions League berth in doubt. Brendan Rodgers team needs to win this game to keep qualification hopes alive as they take on direct rival Manchester United in the final match of the season.

When is Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City, Premier League 2019-20 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City clash in Premier League 2019-20 will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on July 19, 2020 (Sunday). The game has a scheduled time of 08:30 pm IST.

How to Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City, Premier League 2019-20 Football Match on TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of Premier League 2019-20 in India. Hence fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 1 HD and Star Sports Select 2 HD to catch the live action Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City, Premier League 2019-20 Football Match?

Premier League 2019-20 can be viewed online on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar, who are the official streaming partner of Star Sports Network. So fans can either log onto the Disney+ Hotstar App or website to catch the live action Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City.

