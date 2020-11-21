Real Madrid have had a very indifferent start to the 2020/21 campaign where their progress has been hampered by shock defeats. They were going good in the league but just prior to the international break, the Los Blancos were thumped 4-1 by Valencia to undo all the goods. Zinedine Zidane’s first test after the league resumes is an away battle against Villareal which can be a tricky game. Real Madrid, who are 4th in the points table with 16 points from 8 games cannot afford to fall behind in the title race. Opponents Villareal are 2nd in the league and a win will take them to the summit albeit temporarily. Villareal versus Real Madrid will be streamed on the Facebook page of La Liga from 8:45 pm IST. Sergio Ramos Injury Update: Luis Enrique Discusses Real Madrid Skipper's Availability After Defender Hobbles Off Against Germany.

Jaume Costa, Juan Foyth and Alberto Moreno miss out for Villareal and Unai Emery might have to tweak his team a bit in order to compensate for the loss. A 4-3-3 formation with Paco Alcacer playing as the lone striker bodes well for the home team. Gerard Moreno and Moi Gomez are blessed with pace trickery and could trouble the Real Madrid defence. Dani Parejo is a proper box to box midfielder and his creative play is one to watch out for.

Skipper Sergio Ramos is out for a few weeks with a hamstring injury and joins other notable absentees in Federico Valverde and Luca Jovic. Nacho is available again for the defending champions and will slot in their backline. Eden Hazard has had a negative COVID test and will start on the left wing with Martin Odegaard as the playmaker. With Karim Benzema and Luca Jovic missing, Mariano Diaz is Real Madrid’s striker for the clash.

When is Villarreal vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Villarreal vs Real Madrid clash will be played on November 21, 2020 (Saturday) at the Ceramica Stadium and has a scheduled time of 08:45 pm IST.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Villarreal vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

Unfortunately, no TV channel holds the broadcast rights of La Liga 2020-21 in India. So, the Villarreal vs Real Madrid match will not be telecast on live on any TV channel.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Villarreal vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

With no live telecast available fans can still catch the action live, thanks to live online streaming. La Liga free online streaming is available on the Facebook app and website. Fans can visit La Liga’s official Facebook page to catch live streaming online of Villarreal vs Real Madrid for free. Real Madrid have several key players missing and they will be more than happy to come out of the contest with a point.

