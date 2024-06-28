The Copa America 2024 is in the mid-group stage matches with some teams already qualified for the next stage. One of the most followed nations – the Brazil National Football Team is struggling in the tournament drawing against Costa Rica. The star-studded team failed to register a goal with players like Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr. and Richarlison shooting 19 shots on target. The side missed a finisher like Neymar Jr. who led them to the 2021 Copa America Final. Hungarian Model Gabriella Gaspar Claims Brazilian Footballer Neymar Jr. as the Father of Her Daughter.

The Al-Hilal star did not feature in most of the matches of the club’s treble-winning season. Although the side dominated the Saudi Pro League, his absence did bother Al-Hilal in many big games like the AFC Champions League semi-final against Al-Ain and also against league rivals Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad. With his pace and trickery, Neymar would have helped his side win a quadruple – a feat that Al-Hilal never achieved in their history. But will his absence during club season affect his national side selection? Find out below.

Will Neymar Play in the Paraguay vs Brazil Copa America 2024 Match?

Considered one of the most gifted and talented footballing talents in the world, Neymar Jr. has a huge fanbase. The Brazilian striker maintains the status of one of the technical and most feared strikers in the football world. He is hardly left even on the bench when available. But his regular and prolonged injuries limited his game and a similar will be the case in upcoming Copa America preparations. Vinicius Jr Gifts Signed Real Madrid Jersey to DJ Khaled After UEFA Champions League 2023–24 Title Win (Watch Video).

Very recently, the Al-Hilal forward has been suffering from a knee injury that has kept him sidelined since September of 2023. The star has shown great progress in rehab and was recently seen working out in a gym. However, as per Brazil's team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar, the injury Neymar has generally takes about nine months of recovery time. It's tough to rush the 31-year-old back to the pitch. Recently turned 32, Neymar won't be part of the Brazilian side to take on Paraguay Copa America 2024 match. Some medical experts even suggest that to recover fully, Neymar may have to miss the upcoming Copa America tournament, which could also affect Brazil’s chances in the tournament, which last won it back in 2007.

