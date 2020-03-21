Zlatan Ibrahimovic Considering Retirement At the End of the Season: Report

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic joined AC Milan from LA Galaxy during the winter transfer window earlier this year on a six-month loan deal. But according to recent reports from Italy, the former Sweden international is considering to retire after the end of the season. Ibrahimovic’s contract with the Italian club will expire in the summer and depending on how the season ends and with the league on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 38-year-old might have played his last game for the club. Zlatan Ibrahimovic Starts Fund Raising Campaign Amid Coronavirus Fears, Says, ‘If The Virus Doesn’t Go to Zlatan, Zlatan Goes to Virus’.

According to a report from Italian news outlet Gazzetta Dello Sport, Zlatan Ibrahimovic is looking to hand his boots at the end of the current season. This was his second spell at AC Milan with the first being from 2010-2012 when he joined them from FC Barcelona. It is also reported that Milan could still persuade the Swede to extend his stay at San Siro by a year as the Italian club is happy with his contribution since returning in January. Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s Future at AC Milan Remains Uncertain.

It is clear to see that the Rossoneri have improved a lot since Zlatan’s arrival as they have recovered from a poor first half of the season. From struggling in the lower regions of the table, Milan have jumped to seventh in the team standings and are just three points behind Napoli, who occupy the final European spot.

Zlatan is one of the very few players who has played in four different decades after starting his career with Malmo in 1999. The 38-year-old has won countless honours in his two-decade-long career and has played for some of the biggest clubs in football such as Barcelona, Inter Milan, Ajax and Manchester United.