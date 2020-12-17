Hello and welcome to our live sports blog where we shall bring to you the latest happenings, match results and an update about everything happening in the world of sports. In this live blog we shall also bring to you the social media updates of the players. The action today will continue with ISL 2020-21, EPL 2020, Serie A 2020. We shall also have the India vs Australia 1st Test match 2020 which will be played at the Adelaide in Oval. So in the Indian Super League 2020-21 we had ATK Mohun Bagan winning the game 1-0 with Roy Krishna scoring a penalty. ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 FC Goa, ISL 2020-21 Match Result: Roy Krishna’s Late Goal Helps Mohun Bagan Beat Goa at Fatorda Stadium.

He led the team to a stunning win and the ATK Mohun Bagan are now on number two of the ISL 2020 Points table. Talking about the EPL 2020, we shall have Manchester United locking horns with Sheffield United. Aston Villa will take on Burnley. The Serie A 2020-21 will have the match between Roma and Torino. Also, India and Australia are taking on each other in the first Test game which will be played at the Adelaide Oval and both teams would leave no stone unturned to win that one.

The conditions will be ideal for the match and the Indian team has already announced their playing XI for the game. KL Rahul has been left out. Shubman Gill and Prithvi Shaw have been included in the side. Stay tuned to our page for the updates