As we move towards the end of 2020, sporting competitions across the world have entered their festive break, which will see teams not play at least until Boxing Day. However, there will still be many talking points for us to discuss. So we bring you all the live sports breaking news, top stories about all sports and sportspersons from around the world and latest updates on match results, live scores, transfer news and rumours, injury updates, retirement news of players and birthdays of sports stars and every important news you need to know. Jay Shah's Secretary XI beats Sourav Ganguly's President XI in Friendly Match at Motera Stadium Between BCCI Members.

Football action continued over the week as English Teams faced each other in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup 2020-21. Brentford defeated Premier League side Newcastle United while Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City inflicted further misery on Arsenal by beating them 4-1 to book a place in the semi-finals of the competition. Haas F1 Confirm Nikita Mazepin Will Race for Team Alongside Mick Schumacher in 2021 Season.

EFL Cup action will continue on Wednesday as Tottenham Hotspur take on lower league side Stoke while Everton host Manchester United at Goodison Park as all the four teams look to book a place in the final four of the tournament.

Indian Super League also saw a nail-biting encounter ahead of the festive break as Igo Angulo scored a 95th-minute winner as FC Goa came from behind to beat Jamshedpur FC and close the gap on the top four. Meanwhile, in BBL 2020-21, Adelaide Strikers defeated Brisbane Heat by two runs as the latter are yet to win a game this season.