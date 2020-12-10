Monoliths are everywhere! For some reason, the end of 2020 is all about monoliths. While a shiny obelisk was found by the sea off the south coast of England, very similar to ones found in the United States and on a hilltop in Romania. That is not it, a similar monolith that was had a reflective structure appeared briefly in the Utah desert late last month and then two others were found in southern California and Romania days later. So while monoliths after monoliths are cropping up, Rajasthan Royals took this opportunity to flaunt India's very own monolith Rahul Dravid- the wall, who is also probably everyone's favourite cricketer.

The initial discoveries made UFO spotters, conspiracy theorists and fans of the classic sci-fi film "2001: A Space Odyssey" (featuring a strange alien monolith) go crazy. However, soon the IPL team got into the monolith bandwagon and shared its own version that is making all the Indian cricket lovers around the world have a smile of pride on their faces. They captioned the pic with: "Standing tall before it was cool."What is A Monolith? Utah Monolith Location? Know The Meaning of This 'Mysterious' Geological Structure And Famous Monoliths Across Countries.

Rajasthan Royals Share Pic of the Ultimate Monolith of Indian Cricket, Rahul Dravid (View Pic):

Monoliths are metal structures that are randomly appearing in so many places mysteriously and then also vanishing without leaving any trace. Recently, a gold monolith was discovered in Chia and the photos and videos of a shiny metal object standing in the middle of somewhere had gone viral on social media platforms. However, The first monolith disappeared after being spotted in Utah and then Monoliths later began appearing and disappearing in Romania, Netherlands and many other places.

