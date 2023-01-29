A breathtaking display of power and composure on Saturday evening in Australia saw Belarusian hard-hitting tennis star, Aryna Sabalenka come back from a set down to defeat Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the final to win the Australian Open 2023 women's singles crown and her first Grand Slam title. A dramatic 2-hour, 28-minute long final had two fearless and uninhibited offensive players clashing against each other but ultimately it was Sabalenka at the end who clinched the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup. Although along with this, she also became the first player to win a Grand Slam as a 'Neutral'. Aryna Sabalenka Wins Australian Open 2023 Women’s Singles Title; Edges Past Elena Rybakina in Close Encounter.

Due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the ongoing geopolitical scenario, Russian and Belarusian players are effectively "stateless" on the ATP and WTA tours, competing as individuals without national affiliation. As a result, Aryna Sabalenka will not have "Belarus" next to her name on the winner's trophy. The fans were also banned from bringing Russian and Belarusian flags to Melbourne Park after a complaint from the Ukraine embassy in Australia. on the second day of the tournament. That is why, perhaps for the first time ever at Rod Laver Arena, the championship match was played without fans waving the national flag of the winner. Had Elena Rybakina not switched allegiance to Kazakhstan in 2018, the Russia-born player would also have competed as a neutral. Sania Mirza Breaks Down in Tears During Her Farewell Speech After Exit From the Mixed Doubles Final of the Australian Open 2023 (Watch Video).

When asked about her reaction on the matter, the 24-year old tennis star, who was just celebrating with her teammates, slightly seem to go off-mood. "I think everyone still knows that I'm Belarusian player. That's it," a flat reply followed. Sabalenka and other Belarusian and Russian players were banned from Wimbledon last year and also saw the Grand Slam's ranking points taken away.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 29, 2023 12:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).