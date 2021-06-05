World number three Rafael Nadal will take on Britain’s Cameron Norrie in the third round match of the French Open 2021. Nadal is seeking his 14th French Open title and will be eager to make a progress at Roland Garros. Meanwhile, fans searching for Rafael Nadal vs Cameron Norrie, French Open 2021 live streaming and tv telecast details can scroll down below. French Open 2021: Stefanos Tsitsipas Beats John Isner To Enter Fourth Round.

On his way to the third round, Nadal defeated Alexei Popyrin and Richard Gasquet in the the first two rounds respectively. Nadal’s opponent, Norrie defeated Bjorn Fratangelo and Llyod Harris to make it to the third round. This is going to be the third meeting between these two players. Nadal has the upper hand as he leads head-to-head 2-0.

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of the French Open 2021 Rafael Nadal vs Cameron Norrie Men's Singles Match?

Rafael Nadal vs Cameron Norrie match in French Open 2021 third round match will take place on June 05, 2021 (Saturday). The match will be played at the Court Suzanne Lenglen and it has a tentative start time of 06:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The Game could start later as well. Rafael Nadal’s Statue Revealed At Roland Garros Ahead of French Open 2021 First Round Matches.

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Rafael Nadal vs Cameron Norrie Men's Singles Match of French Open 2021? Which TV Channel Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Star Sports Network holds the official rights of the French Open 2021 broadcast in India and will broadcast the Rafael Nadal vs Cameron Norrie Men's Singles Match on TV. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD or Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD to get the live telecast of the match.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of French Open 2021 Rafael Nadal vs Cameron Norrie Men's Singles Match Online in India?

Rafael Nadal vs Cameron Norrie Men’s Singles Match live streaming will be available online. Fans can log on to Hotstar+ Disney and Tennis TV to catch French Open 2021 live streaming online and will have to pay a subscription fee.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2021 06:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).