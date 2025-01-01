Perth, January 1: Elena Rybakina put Kazakhstan one win away from the 2025 United Cup semifinals with a commanding 6-3, 6-1 victory over Germany’s Laura Siegemund in the first match of the tournament’s knockout stages. List of Major Tennis Tournaments Scheduled for 2025 Including Australian Open, Wimbledon, French Open, US Open, Davis Cup and Other ATP-WTA Tours.

Group C winners Kazakhstan are now 6-1 in matches this week, with World No. 6 Rybakina adding to that impressive record via her 65-minute win over 80th-ranked Siegemund here at RAC Arena on New Year’s Day.

Siegemund, known for her all-court game, faltered with a misfired drop shot, giving Rybakina the only break of the first set at 4-2. Rybakina seized the opportunity, quickly closing out the set without facing a break point.

In the second set, Rybakina surged ahead with an early break to lead 2-1, then saved two break points in the next game to hold serve. The 2022 Wimbledon champion maintained control from there, securing the win and extending her head-to-head advantage over Siegemund to 6-1.

Germany, last year’s champions and Group E winners, now need to prevail in men’s singles to send the tie into a mixed doubles rubber and prolong their title-defense hopes.

Meanwhile in Sydney, Tomas Machac clawed past Hubert Hurkacz, moving Czechia closer to the United Cup quarterfinals. Wimbledon Finalist Gabriela Dabrowski Opens Up About Competing Through 2024 Despite Breast Cancer Diagnosis.

Hurkacz won six more total points in the one-hour, 55-minute clash, but Machac persevered to emerge victorious 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 and give Czechia a 1-0 lead against Poland. The winner of the tie will claim Group B and advance to the quarter-finals.

Karolina Muchova will now try to seal the tie against Iga Swiatek in the women’s singles match.

