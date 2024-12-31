With the conclusion of the Tennis 2024 season, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner won Grand Slams in Men’s singles tournaments while the women’s Grand Slam saw three different champions for four Grand Slams. Aryna Sabalenka had a great 2024 season putting her at the top of the WTA standings while Jannik Sinner’s run kept him at the top throughout the season. Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, and Iga Swiatek also performed well keeping up with the champions while many veterans announced their retirements, including Rafael Nadal. So, fans are getting ready for the exciting 2025 season for some more court action and they don’t have to wait for long. Year Ender 2024: A Look Back at Rafael Nadal's Retirement, Rohan Bopanna's Grand Slam Victory and Some Memorable Moments in World of Tennis.

The Tennis 2025 season starts in January with the United Cup and Brisbane International in Australia. In the ATP tour, there will be 71 tournaments played between January and November. Similarly for the WTA tour, there will be 58 announced tournaments played between January and November on different surfaces and across five continents. After the Olympic year, Tennis will have only regular ATP and WTA tours in 2025. As ATP and WTA have confirmed dates for all the major tournaments for the upcoming season, here is the 2025 tennis schedule with the 2025 ATP and WTA calendar below, along with the tournament’s category, dates, and surface.

Australian Open 2025 Schedule

The Grand Slam tennis in 2025 begins with the Australian Open in Melbourne. This would be the 113th edition of the tournament with many star players making their name on the hard court. An inaugural Grand Slam of the year will start on January 12 and will conclude on January 26. Jannik Sinner is the defending champion in men’s singles. Aryna Sabalenka won the women’s singles title last year – marking her second Grand Slam win. Year Ender 2024: US Open Shattering Records and Showcasing Rising Stars in Thrilling Season Finale.

French Open 2025 Schedule

The action from Hard Court will turn to clay season in April with the US Men’s Clay Court championship followed by the Series of ATP 500 and Masters 1000 tournaments, the Clay Court Grand Slam – also known as the French Open will commence on May 25, 2024 at Roland Garros. The French Open Final will be played on June 08, 2024. Last season Carlos Alcaraz captured the French Open title. Polish star Iga Swiatek also won her fourth French Open title in the 2024 edition, asserting her dominance on the clay surface.

Wimbledon 2025 Schedule

Wimbledon, the penultimate Slam of the year, takes place three weeks after Roland Garros. The Grass Major, also known as The Championships, is scheduled to organise its 138th edition at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) from June 30. The finals of the fourteen-day competition will be played on July 13, 2024. Spanish young star Carlos Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic in the finals – While in the Women’s category, Barbora Krejcikova created history by winning the 2024 Wimbledon title. Year Ender 2024: Australian Open Scripting New Record and Springing UP New Stars in First Grand Slam of Season.

US Open 2025 Schedule

The final Major of the year, the US Open, will likely begin in New York on August 25. The 2025 US Open hard court action will 145th edition of the tournament. The final of the 2025 US Open will be played on September 7, 2024. Jannik Sinner and Aryana Sabalenka won the title last season.

Davis Cup 2025

Davis Cup tournament – a team event will be a yearlong event between January 31 and November 25. Australian Open on Christmas Day? Check Out Five Instances When Happy Slam Was Played During Festive Season.

ATP and WTA Finals Schedule

Although the grand slam action concludes with the US Open finals, there will be plenty of tennis action in the next tournament, and one major tournament would be the ATP Finals and the WTA Finals will start on November 09, 2024, and the final will be played on November 16, 2024. Iga Swiatek regained the top spot winning the 2023 WTA Finals title.

