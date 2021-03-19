Indian boxing star Vijender Singh would like to extend his winning streak as he takes on Artysh Lopsan in the 'Battle on Ship' bout. The encounter takes place at the rooftop of the Majestic Pride Casino ship in Goa on Friday (March 19). Vijender has been out of action since his last bout against Ghanaian Charles Adamu in November 2019 and would be determined to return in style. Stats indeed are in his favour as WBO Asia-Pacific super-middleweight champion hasn’t lost a single game since turning professional in 2015. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and further details of the Vijender Singh vs Artysh Lopsan match. Vijender Singh Aims to Extend Unbeaten Run, Gears Up for 'Battle on Ship.'

Singh will take the field on the back of 12 consecutive wins and the 35-year-old should unleash his A-game to register yet another one. Speaking of the Artysh Lopsan, the six-foot-four-inch has won four, including two knockouts, of his six games as a professional boxer. He also suffered a defeat and a draw in the other two outings.

However, Lopsan is confident ahead of the game and he even fired a warning to his opponent. “I rather prefer my fists to do the talking. We shall see in the ring what Vijender is capable of. I hope it is easy work for me and I will be the first to end his unbeaten streak,” said Lopsan. Well, Vijender might have been out of action since a while but he has been training hard lately and would leave no stones unturned to emerge victorious.

When to Watch Vijender Singh vs Artysh Lopsan Match: Know Date, Time & Venue Details

Vijender Singh vs Artysh Lopsan match will take place at the rooftop of the Majestic Pride Casino Ship on the Mandovi River in Goa on Friday (March 19). The match will start at 8.00 PM IST

Which channel will telecast the Vijender Singh vs Artysh Lopsan match on TV?

Unfortunately for the fans, the Vijender Singh vs Artysh Lopsan match will not be telecasted live on any TV channel.

How to watch the live streaming of the Vijender Singh vs Artysh Lopsan match?

Fans, nevertheless, can catch the live action of Vijender Singh vs Artysh Lopsan bout via online streamings. The match will be streamed live on BookMyShow.com and FanCode App.

