WWE RAW before Christmas was a banger. Multiple stars showed up at the Monday Night RAW before Christmas but the show was pre-taped. This allowed WWE superstars to have some time off with their friends and family during this festive period. We saw Seth Rollins talking about his intense rivalry with CM Punk. As per "The Visionary", it is the biggest rivalry currently when it comes to wrestling and in the coming days it is only going to get more intense. WWE Star Logan Paul Drops Major Hint on Retirement, Says ‘I Am a Dad’ (Watch Video).

Drew McIntyre opened the show and mentioned Roman Reigns and CM Punk as the biggest villains in WWE today. Drew McIntyre later defeated Sami Zayn once again in the singles match. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods faced another setback after Kofi Kingston's mother walked out on them during the WWE RAW because she was "disappointed" with the New Day after they kicked out Big E. The Judgement Day once again came up with their shenanigans during the Dominik Mysterio vs Damian Priest match. Year Ender 2024: Rise Of Women’s Wrestling in WWE From Chyna, Lita Era to Jade Cargill, Rhea Ripley Epoch.

Sami Zayn Interrupts Drew McIntyre

'They Made You'

Sami Zayn and Jey Uso Take Down Drew McIntyre

Seth Rollins' Interview

Damian Priest Figures Out the Judgement Day

War Raiders Save Damian Priest

Dominik Mysterio Shuts Down the New Day

Kofi Kingston's Mother Walks Out

Iyo Sky Advances to WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship Tournament Semifinals

Solo Sikoa's Bloodline Destroy Sami Zayn and Jey Uso

It was another exciting WWE RAW segment. Solo Sikoa and his pact took down Sami Zayn and Jey Uso for Drew McIntyre which might result in a new alliance. Iyo Sky emerged as the last semifinalist in the Women's IC title tournament. It will be interesting to see how will she keep the momentum on her side. The rivalry between CM Punk and Seth Rollins will see another boost going into the next week.

