The women’s WarGames at the WWE Survivor Series 2024 was nearly a one-sided match, with Rhea Ripley and her team dominating most of the period. Ultimately, Rhea Ripley registered a win over Liv Morgan and her team. Talking to the media after the match, Rhea mentioned that it’s revenge on Liv Morgan for her and it will continue. She added Dominik Mysterio’s name but stumbled on the same. Liv Morgan used it to play mind games and called Rhea Ripley ‘Weak talking about Dom’. Check out the video and Liv’s post below. WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2024 Results: Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Usos Register Commanding Win Over Solo Sikoa's Bloodline; Rhea Ripley With Final Laugh, Title Holders Win Respective Matches Barring LA Knight.

Liv Morgan Takes Dig at Rhea Ripley’s Presser After WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2024

Girl is weak while speaking about my mans she can’t even talk right 😭 https://t.co/I8uix2GNW7 — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) December 1, 2024

