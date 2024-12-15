A series of exciting matches is on the cards at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. The Premium Live Event (PLE) is set to take place in New York and a lot is expected to unfold at the event, especially since it is the last of 2024 before the road to WrestleMania starts with the WWE Royal Rumble in January. Some of the rivalries that have gained heat in the past few weeks are set to see the superstars battle it out to gain the upper hand. The main event is set to take place between WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes defending his title against friend-turned-foe Kevin Owens. Kevin Owens turned heel after Cody Rhodes teamed up with Roman Reigns at Bad Blood. WWE SmackDown Results Today, December 14: Kevin Owens Attack Cody Rhodes; OTC Roman Reigns Challenges Solo Sikoa to Tribal Combat Match, Chelsea Green Wins Big, Results and Highlights of Friday Night SmackDown.

Drew McIntyre is set to take on Sami Zayn as the Scottish Warrior looks to continue his battle against the OG Bloodline, his longtime adversaries. Gunther is set to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Balor as well as Damian Priest in a triple-threat contest while Liv Morgan will face Iyo Sky for the Women's World title. Also, the final of the Women's US title tournament between Michin and Chelsea Green will take place to determine the inaugural winner of the championship. Year Ender 2024: CM Punk vs Drew McIntyre and Other Top Five Rivalries in WWE This Year.

When is WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 2024? Know Venue, Date and Time in IST

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event is slated to take place at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York on December 15. The WWE PLE is slated to start at 6:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 2024?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights of WWE in India. Fans in India can watch the WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 2024 live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 1 and Sony Sports Ten 3 TV channels. For WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 2024 online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Telecast of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 2024?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 2024 live streaming in India. Fans in India can watch WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 2024 live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee.

