WWE Friday Night SmackDown on December 27, was a short yet entertaining affair with the show moving on the Netflix from January. There were five matches in the show and just one had no result with Solo Sikoa and his Bloodline attacking Sami Zayn. Check out the WWE SmackDown results and highlights below. John Cena and Charlotte Flair to Win WWE Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble 2025? Leaked List of Match Card Goes Viral Ahead of PLE (See Pics).

Braun Strowman vs. Austin Theory

Making a statement win in the final SmackDown show, Braun Strowman defeated Austin Theory. Braun Strowman was looking to take out his frustrations on Austin Theory after losing a match last week. Grayson Waller was by supporting Theory. Austin tried to pick up Strowman on his shoulder for his finisher but failed to do so. The Monster hit a powerslam for the pin and the win.

Bianca Belair, Naomi and Bayley vs. Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton and Candice LeRae

A small rematch of the recent PLE event with three fighters in the ring had Bianca Belair, Naomi, and Bayley facing Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton, and Candice LeRae. Sadly, the result didn’t go in the favour of Nia Jax as she would hope for. The EST and Tiffy started for their teams with an energetic exchange. We went to the break with the babyfaces in control, and that was still the case when we returned. Tiffany was looking to cash in her money in the bank contract when Jax was down, but LeRae stopped her. The argument allowed Naomi to pin LeRae for the win.

Big Win For Bianca Belair, Naomi and Bayley

The Street Profits vs. Angel and Berto

Another game and another win for Street Profit. The pair delivered yet again a commanding win over their opponents. The Profits were under the impression it was Angel who attacked them a couple of weeks ago, so they were looking for some retribution. Los Garzas were close to win for a moment. But the ‘experienced’ pair managed to turn things around. WWE RAW on Netflix Latest Commercial Features Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Randy Orton and Others (Watch Video).

Carmelo Hayes vs. Sami Zayn

The match between Carmelo Hayes and Sami Zayn was scheduled on spot, when the youngster interrupted a conversation between Zayn and Aldis backstage. In the match, Hayes avoided a Helluva Kick and ended up running away from Strowman, who came out to put him back in the ring. The new Bloodline attacked Zayn in the ring. Strowman also joined the mix attacking Bloodline until they all were separated by Jey Uso’s entry.

