As the WWE Survivor Series 2024 is now over, fans are eager to see a new rivalry going into the new year. The rivalry between 'OG Bloodline' and Solo Sikoa's 'Bloodline' kept everyone on edge. But after a WarGames match at the Survivor Series 2024, things seem to have cooled down a little bit as we saw nothing from both the pacts. But there is now a new rivalry which is all ready to catch the eye of the audience. It will be none other but between the couple of top WWE superstars. Seth Rollins and CM Punk engaged in a brawl during WWE Raw post the Survivor Series 2024. CM Punk Breaks Character During WWE Survivor Series 2024 Post-Match Press Conference, Video Goes Viral.

This is going to be one of the most heated rivalries. Both CM Punk and Seth Rollins have had a sense of hatred between them for a long time now. Drew McIntyre has returned and he might be the surprise attacker who attacked 'Main Event' Jey Uso backstage. McIntrye turned up and attacked Sami Zayn after Set Rollins defeated him in a singles contest. The WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship tournament has also kicked off. The first match got underway and it was between Dakota Kai, Shayna Baszler and Katana Chance. Bronson Reed Suffers Ankle Injury After Jumping From Top of Cage During WWE Survivor Series 2024 Men's WarGames Match, Video Goes Viral.

CM Punk Brawls With Seth Rollins

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

Drew McIntyre Returns

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods Reunite

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston Say Harsh Things to Big E

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

Gunther Attacked by Finn Balor After Victory Over Dirty Dom

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

Mystery Attacker Takes Down Jey Uso Backstage

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

Seth Rollins Brutalise Sami Zayn

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

Rhea Ripley Attacks Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

R-Truth Defeats Pete Dunn

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

All in all it was an interesting episode of WWE Raw. We saw some new rivalries building up and some old ones getting fired up. It will be interesting too see how Drew McIntyre's return will impact the next week's WWE Raw. There is a lot of time for a WWE PLE to take place. It will be Royal Rumble which is scheduled to take place in February 2025. But we will be able to see some small events take place in between as the holiday season is also coming in.

