Mumbai, February 16: After the official launch of the Apple Vision Pro mixed reality headset, many users have ordered, used, and reviewed it. Many YouTubers and tech experts praised the Apple MR headset, while others said it was priced too high. Among such people was the Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who said the Meta Quest 3 was a better option than the Apple Vision Pro with seven times less price.

Among these ongoing news and updates about the Vision Pro MR headset, many people have reportedly complained about having headaches after using the Apple headset. According to the report by Hindustan Times, users have lined up at the Apple stores to return the $3,499 priced mixed reality headset.

The report said that people have returned the device to Apple stores because of headaches and vision problems. The report mentioned that the users have begun returning the product after using it for an extended period. The report further said that the $3,499 Vision Pro has a 14-day return policy, and now many customers are taking advantage of it to get the device back to Apple.

Apple Vision Pro mixed reality headset users have started complaining about additional problems like motion sickness, vision conditions, inner ear discomfort, vertigo, skin issues, seizures and more. First reported by the US Sun, due to these problems, there was a spike in the return of the Vision Pro less than a month ago, considering its official release date of February 2, 2024.

As per the report, the users have started complaining on X about returning the Vision Pro. The report said that one such user complained about having headaches after 10 minutes of use. The user further emphasised never dealing with headaches of any sort despite trying other VR headsets. The users have said that the device works well, but the physical consequences of wearing it are not worth it. The report highlighted that Apple already said in its disclaimer that its mixed reality headset may trigger health issues and informed, "increase your risk of injury or discomfort".

