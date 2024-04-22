New Delhi, April 22: Apple is anticipated to launch its latest smartwatch, the Apple Watch X, also referred to as the Apple Watch Series 10, with the iPhone 16 series in September. A new set of renders for the upcoming Apple Watch X has been leaked. The Apple Watch X, the next generation of the Apple Watch series is generating significant interest for its rumoured enhancements and features that might enhance the smartwatch experience.

As per a report of Times of India, the latest renders of the upcoming Apple Watch X (Series 10) models have now been leaked. While the official details are yet to be confirmed by Apple, these leaks have generated a lot of speculation and excitement. The leaks suggest that the Apple Watch Series 10 may feature some advancements, which might include a new mechanism with the purpose of increasing battery life. The introduction of such an improvement would be an advancement for the Apple Watch series, which has already set the standard in the smartwatch segment. boAt Storm Call 3 Smartwatch With In-Built MapmyIndia Navigation Launched in India; From Price to Specifications and Features Know Everything About Latest Smartwatch From boAt.

Apple Watch X Specifications and Features (Expected)

The latest renders display a new magnetic band mechanism, which might be helpful to extend the battery life of the Apple Watch X. The new renders showcase a thinner case and a new mechanism that may use magnets to attach the bands to the smartwatch. This innovative method is expected to free up internal space to use a larger battery in the Apple Watch. Apple Hiring in India: Tech Giant Likely To Employ Five Lakh People in India in Three Years.

There are also rumours about the adoption of a microLED display for the Apple Watch X which is expected to offer brighter and more power-efficient output. The upcoming smartwatch is also expected to feature slimmer bezels. Apart from the new magnetic band mechanism, the Apple Watch X, is expected to include a new blood pressure monitor that will likely alert users about high or low readings.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 22, 2024 10:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).