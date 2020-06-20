Happy Father's day 2020! Today is the day dedicated to all the dads around the world who don't just bring you into this world but also make your life 100 times better. People tend to celebrate father's day in different ways, some hold a family get-together, some buy expensive gifts for their fathers. However, nothing beats the charm of DIY Father's day cards! However, with technology so easily accessible, you can easily make a DIY digital greeting card for your father using the innovative Google Doodle that the search-engine giant has presented to us with. Google describes this as the father's day google doodle that can help you make a digital greeting card whether they're near or far. You can make your dad a little piece of art from your heart using today’s interactive, digital card-maker Doodle. Happy Father’s Day 2020 Messages & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Wishes, GIF Greetings, SMS and Quotes to Celebrate Fatherhood.

How To Create Digital Greeting Card Using Interactive Google Doodle Interface

The mastermind behind this creative Google Doodle is Alyssa Winans who beautifully takes you back to nostalgia lane. The doodle reminds you of childhood card-making sessions where you used rhinestones, leaves, buttons, origami and other art and craft objects on colourful papers cut in size to create amazing Father's Day greetings. Here you do the exact same thing, except you do it digitally with the smooth interactive doodle created by Google. Start with searching for "GoogleDoodles" in Gboard, GIF Keyboard by Tenor, or the GIF search in your favourite social apps. You can make marker star, heart animation frames and even use animated bees to make your digital greeting card. The doodle video starts with a beautiful message that reads "Happy Father's Day" and indicates, "Let's Get crafting"

Soon it leads you to your canvas where you can use your imagination to create beautiful imagery. If you scroll below you can easily see some samples created by others. You can make trees with cute bees all over or even flowers made by buttons and leaves. The sky is the limit when it comes to working with this easy DIY doodle.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 20, 2020 10:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).