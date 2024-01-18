Mumbai, January 18: During Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung introduced its Galaxy AI-powered Samsung Galaxy S24 series and teased its new 'Galaxy Ring' that will be introduced with advanced health tracking features. During the launch event, Samsung showed off the AI capabilities of its flagship Samsung Galaxy 24 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S24 models. Samsung only showed a glimpse of the 'Galaxy Ring' through a short teaser. However, it opened the possibilities of the upcoming devices from the company.

During the Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung focused on Samsung Health in the Galaxy S24 series and many other features. However, after ruling the Galaxy smartwatches, Samsung may forward with a different route with its new smart ring. The company has yet to confirm the official release date of its Galaxy Ring; however, before that, many reports are talking about its future possibilities. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series With Galaxy AI-Powered Features Launched During Galaxy Unpacked: From Specifications to Features and Price, Know Everything About Samsung’s Flagship Series.

With the short teaser, Samsung hinted to bring the latest innovations in a different form than the Smartwatches. After introducing smartphones with larger screens, tech giants are now more focused on bringing small or easily wearable innovations. The New Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses, Humane Ai Pin, and smart rings are some of the examples of smart wearables and they show glimpses of the upcoming future tech.

Smart rings are not new, as many companies already started introducing their own models, like BoAt and other companies like Oura, RingConn, etc. However, Samsung could offer more accurate health measurements with its smart ring. According to the report by Business Today, Samsung filed a trademark in the US with the 'Galaxy Ring' name in back in 2023. The report mentioned that the new Samsung smart ring aims to improve the accuracy of body information measurement better than the Galaxy Watches. The report mentioned that the smart ring from Samsung could have several sensors to collect accurate health data, and the users could easily connect to it using smartphones for tracking. Apple Resumes Sale of Its ‘Apple Watch Series 9’ and ‘Apple Watch Ultra 2’ in US Without Blood Oxygen Features Amid Patent Infringement Dispute.

Samsung will soon reveal the official launch date of its new 'Samsung Galaxy Ring'. The report also said that the ring would be more comfortable to wear than Smart watches, especially while sleeping. The report highlighted that Samsung first announced new updates for its Health app for better tracking before revealing the Galaxy Ring. Samsung has yet to reveal the features and connectivity of the ring, along with other information.

