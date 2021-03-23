Android users are reportedly facing crash issues with popular apps such as Gmail, Yahoo Mail & Google Pay and users are struggling to open them. Frustrated with the issue, Android users have been complaining about it on DownDetector, Reddit and Twitter. Gmail Crashing: Google's Email App Down on Android as Users Unable to Access Mails.

An Android user Tweeted, "Seems to be a problem with @gmail app on Android at the moment - constantly crashing for me at the moment #Gmail".

Another user complained, "@gmail My app keeps closing seconds after opening it. Sounds like others are having this issue too... What's up? Pixel 3 running Android 11".

Another posted: "@gmail Hey, your Gmail app is crashing."

Google's Workspace Cloud Status Dashboard has confirmed that they are aware of the problem with the Gmail app on Android and it is linked to the WebView app. Uninstalling 'Android System WebView' via Google Play Store reportedly fixes the app crash issue that users are experiencing. WebView provides Chrome-like browser rendering within apps, and as per developers, the crash issue on Gmail is caused by it.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 23, 2021 08:52 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).