New Delhi, December 22: Google does not agree with the decision of the Department of Justice (DOJ) lawsuit on how search engines are distributed. The company plans to appeal to the decision of the DOJ search distribution lawsuit. The DOJ's proposal suggests significant changes, including the potential sale of Google Chrome and restrictions on agreements with partners. In response, Google has offered its own remedies proposal.

Google stated, "DOJ filed a proposal reflecting an interventionist agenda. Its proposal goes far beyond what the Court’s decision is actually about our agreements with partners to distribute search." Google is putting together a proposal for remedies as the legal process requires both sides to explain what solutions they think would be appropriate in response to the court's ruling, which is scheduled for April 2025. Google Releases Android 16 2nd Developer Preview Update; Check Details.

The tech giant said, "People don't use Google because they have to, they use it because they want to." The DOJ believed that Google's investments in Chrome, the development of AI, the way Google searches the web, or how it creates algorithms could be seen as unfair competition. However, the DOJ did not choose to pursue those cases.

Google pointed out that the DOJ's proposal would negatively impact American consumers and weaken the US position as a leader in global technology at a crucial time. It would force Google to share users' private search queries with foreign and domestic competitors, and it would limit their ability to innovate and improve their products.

Google has submitted its proposal, which is based on the actual findings from the court's decision regarding its search distribution contracts. The proposal aims to ensure that web browsers can continue to provide Google Search to their users and also earn revenue from that partnership. Google Search Console To Get ‘24 Hours’ View With Hourly Data for Performance Report Soon.

Additionally, Google's proposal offers flexibility for browsers. It would allow them to have different default search engines for various platforms, such as using a different search engine for iPhones and iPads. It would enable users to change their default search provider at least once a year.

