New Delhi, July 22: Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) is finally coming. The official Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) launch date is out, and Rockstar Games might be planning something big. After months of waiting, the GTA 6 second trailer was dropped suddenly in May 2025. From fast car chases to advanced graphics, the trailer gave a glimpse at what’s coming.

Rockstar Games has announced that GTA VI is set to be released on May 26, 2026. The game will focus on two main characters named Jason and Lucia. While the company has yet to provide the details about the pricing, there have been some leaks suggesting the anticipated price of GTA VI. PUBG Battlegrounds Announces Live Server Maintenance for PC To Fix Issues; Check Date, Time and Other Details.

GTA VI Price in India (Expected)

The game is said to be available in multiple editions. As per reports, the GTA 6 price in India is expected to be as follows. The Standard Edition might be priced at approximately INR 5,999. The Deluxe Edition is likely to be available for around INR 7,299. Additionally, the premium Collector’s Edition could be priced more than INR 10,000.

GTA VI System Requirements (Expected)

Reports suggest that the minimum system requirements for Grand Theft Auto VI will likely include an Intel Core i7-8700K or an AMD Ryzen 7 3700X processor, along with a minimum of 8GB of RAM. GTA 6 is also anticipated to run on either Windows 10 (64-bit) or Windows 11 operating systems. Additionally, it is expected that at least 150GB of free storage space will be necessary to install the game. Gamers may need a graphics card like the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti or the AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT.

GTA 6 Characters and Gameplay

Rockstar Games described the dynamic between the two leads and said, “Jason wants an easy life, but things just keep getting harder. Meeting Lucia could be the best or worst thing to ever happen to him. Jason knows how he’d like it to turn out but right now, it’s hard to tell.” The game will take place in a reimagined Vice City, and it might come with a broader map located within the fictional state of Leonida. PUBG MOBILE World Cup 2025 Will Begin on July 25; Check Prize Money and Other Details of PMWC 2025.

Gamers can expect a mix of beaches, rural zones, small towns, and more, pointing towards an enhanced experience than what GTA V offered. The game is set to feature new characters to bring new energy to the storyline. The GTA 6 characters will include Cal Hampton, Boobie Ike, Dre’Quan Priest, Raul Bautista, and Real Dimez, each expected to play a key role in shaping game progress.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 22, 2025 07:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).