Huawei, the Chinese tech giant officially launched its Huawei Watch 3 Series in the home country. Huawei Watch 3 Series comprises Huawei Watch 3 and Huawei Watch 3 Pro. Both smartwatches are available for pre-registration and they will be made available for sale in China from June 11, 2021. The Huawei Watch 3 comes in three variants - Active, Classic and Elite whereas the Watch 3 Pro will be offered in only two models - Classic and Elite. Huawei Launches HarmonyOS 2.0 To Take On Google’s Android.

Both watches flaunt 1.43-inch ultra-curved AMOLED 3D displays and feature 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The processor powering these devices has not been revealed by the company yet.

Huawei Watch 3 (Photo Credits: Huawei)

Wear and use your #HUAWEIWATCH3 for up to 14 days without being disconnected from important features like Exercise Monitoring and Health Management. #LiveSmartWithHuawei and switch to Ultra-long Battery Mode for a fortnight of use. pic.twitter.com/pdOnFmgJJV — Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) June 2, 2021

The company claims that the Watch 3 Pro can run up to five days in the smart mode and up to 21 days in an ultra-long battery life mode. Both devices come with more than 100 workout modes, skin temperature detection, SOS alerts, fall detection, heart rate monitoring, SpO2, sleep cycle and stress levels.

Huawei Watch 3 Pro (Photo Credits: Huawei)

Both smartwatches run on the company's latest HarmonyOS 2.0. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, NFC, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou and Bluetooth 5.2. Huawei Watch 3 Series can easily be connected with smartphones running on Android 6 or higher version and iOS 9 or later to work flawlessly. Coming to the pricing, Huawei Watch 3 is priced at CNY 2,599 (approximately Rs 30,000) whereas Huawei Watch 3 Pro costs CNY 3,299 (approximately Rs 37,720).

