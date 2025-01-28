New Delhi, January 28: Infinix launched its new smartphone from the Infinix SMART series, the SMART 9 HD, today in India. The Infinix SMART 9 HD will be the successor to the Infinix SMART 8 HD, which was launched in December 2023. The Infinix SMART 9 HD is launched in the entry-level segment in India.

The smartphones feature a punch-hole display and a glass back that resists smudges. The Infinix Smart 9 HD will be offered in three colour options, which include Mint Green, Coral Gold, and Metallic Black. The SMART 9 HD has been put through extensive testing, reportedly being dropped 2,50,000 times to verify its durability. iOS 18.3 Update: Apple Releases Next iOS Update for iPhone With AI Notification Summaries, Bug Fixes and More; Know What’s New and How To Download.

Infinix SMART 9 HD Specifications and Features

The Infinix SMART 9 HD features a 6.7-inch HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The display features a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and offers a peak brightness of 500nits. The SMART 9 HD is powered by a MediaTek Helio G50 chipset featuring a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor speed. It comes with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Additionally, users have the option to expand the storage up to 1TB using a dedicated memory slot. The smartphone comes with an IP54 rating to provide resistance against dust and water splashes.

The Infinix SMART 9 HD features a dual-camera setup at the rear, which includes a 13MP primary camera and a secondary camera with a dual LED flashlight. It comes with an 8MP front camera. The Smart 9 HD is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, which the company claims can provide approximately 14.5 hours of video playback and is said to support around 8.6 hours of gaming on a single charge. Google Rolls Out ‘Deep Research’ to Gemini Android App To Create ‘In-Depth’ Research Reports on Complex Topics On-the-Go.

Infinix SMART 9 HD Price and Availablity

The Infinix SMART 9 HD price starts at INR 6,699. However, it will be available at INR 6,199 after discounts for a limited time. The sale of the smartphone will begin on February 4, 2025 in India. Interested users can visit Flipkart to buy the smartphone.

