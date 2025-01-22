Cupertino, January 22: Apple has released its new iOS 18.3 RC update with build number '22D60', offering users the ability to enable Apple Intelligence by default. The iOS 18.3 Release Candidate update hints at the upcoming iOS 18.3 final update, which includes several AI features, bug fixes, and performance improvements. The latest RC update is rolled out to select beta testers and developers for testing, and once it is complete, the tech giant will roll it out for all compatible iPhone models in the coming days.

Apple Intelligence is automatically enabled in the iOS 18.3 RC update for the supported iPhone models. The update brings improved features such as Notification Summaries and Visual Intelligence. It is available to iPhone users enrolled in Apple's beta programs. With this iOS 18.3 Release Candidate rollout, the company will likely launch the final update at the end of the month.

iOS 18.3 RC Update: What's New?

The auto-enabled Apple Intelligence was the major change witnessed in the iOS 18.3 RC update. Previously, users had to opt for the features provided by Apple's AI system. However, despite the company offering Apple Intelligence, automatically enabled in the update, users can disable it via a dedicated option. Apple said to the users with its new iOS RC update that they could disable the system and in Siri settings.

Notification Summaries

Notification Summaries of Apple Intelligence have received several new improvements. It now informs iPhone users via a prompt while enabling notification summaries. The summaries are displayed in italics on the device's Lock Screen, which allows the user to turn it off for specific apps.

Visual Intelligence

Apple has also imprinted visual intelligence in the new iOS 18.3 RC Build. It lets users add events to the calendar if the Visual Intelligence camera interface detects a flyer or poster. Further, the feature now allows users to identify plants and animals.

Another notable feature of the update is robot vacuum cleaner compatibility within Home apps. The iOS 18.3 final update is expected to be announced soon and will include several improvements, bug fixes, and enhancements to AI features. The rollout is expected at the end of January 2025.

