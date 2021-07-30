Micromax India officially launched its In 2b smartphone in the home country. The company also launched its Airfunk 1 and Airfunk 1 Pro earbuds along with the In 2b smartphone. The handset will be available for sale on 6 August 2021 via Flipkart and the official website. The company has not announced the sale date of Airfunk 1 series earbuds yet. Micromax In 2b comes powered by an octa-core Unisoc T610 processor with G52 GPU. It will be offered in two variants - 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage and 6GB RAM + 64GB internal storage. Micromax In 2b Launching Today in India, Watch LIVE Stream Here.

The smartphone is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W Type-C charger in the box. The handset features a 6.52-inch HD+ waterdrop notch display with an aspect ratio of 20:9.

Micromax In 2b (Photo Credits: Micromax)

And here’s the price of #MicromaxIN2b!!! The 4+64GB variant is priced at ₹7,999/- and 6+64GB at ₹8,999/-. The first sale will be on 6th August on @Flipkart and https://t.co/LAoXIMfCYk. #AbIndiaChaleNonStop #NoHangPhone pic.twitter.com/vpIJh5pUd9 — IN by Micromax (@Micromax__India) July 30, 2021

For optics, the phone hets a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13MP main camera and a 2MP secondary lens. At the front, 5MP shooter for selfies and video calling with FHD video recording support.

“Bharat beete hue kal pe rota nahi hai, wo aaj ka jashn manata hain. Toh ab shuru hota hai India Ka Non-Stop safar” - @RahulSharma And that’s a wrap!!! The #Contest is still on. Stay tuned for upcoming questions.#AbIndiaChaleNonStop #MicromaxIN2b — IN by Micromax (@Micromax__India) July 30, 2021

The device supports both fingerprint and face unlock. Connectivity options include dual Vo-WiFi , Bluetooth v5.0, dual VoLTE and more. Micromax In 2b comes in three colours - Black, Blue & Green.

Airfunk 1 Pro (Photo Credits: Micromax)

On the other hand, Airfunk 1 Series comes in two models - Airfunk 1 and Airfunk 1 Pro. Airfunk 1 Pro comes with the latest Qualcomm QCC 3040 chipset, enviornmental noise cancellation and quad microphones. The earbuds also gets Bluetooth 5.2 technology, up to 10 meters of hassle-free transmission, 13mm dynamic drivers with Hi-fi stereo sound with deep bass. Airfunk 1 Pro offers 7 hours of music playback and 32 hours playtime with its charging case with Type-C charging port. The earbuds are also IP44 water and dust resistant.

Airfunk 1 (Photo Credits: Micromax)

earbuds come with a unique feature called Voice Changing feature, 3D surround sound effect, 9mm dynamic driver, Bluetooth 5.0, 5 hours of music playback, 15 hours of playtime with its charging case, Type-C charging port and smart touch feature. Coming to the pricing, Micromax In 2b is priced at Rs 7,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model whereas the 6GB + 64GB variant costs Rs 8,999. Airfunk 1 Pro costs Rs 2,499 whereas Airfunk 1 earbuds gets a price tag of Rs 1,299.

