Motorola, the Lenovo-owned tech giant, officially launched the X30 Pro and Moto S30 Pro on Thursday. The company also introduced the Razr 2022 along with these two smartphones during the event. Moto X30 Pro comes in two colours - grey and white. It will be launched as Moto Edge 30 Ultra in the global market, including India. Moto Razr 2022 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Now Official; First Sale on August 15, 2022.

In terms of specifications, the Moto X30 Pro gets a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It sports a 200MP primary camera with support for OIS and 8K video at 30fps. In addition to this, there is a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 12MP telephoto snapper. Upfront, the handset flaunts a 60MP camera. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and runs on Android 12-based MyUX skin.

Moto S30 Pro features a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. It packs a 4,400mAh battery with 68W fast charging support. For optics, the handset gets a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP secondary shooter and a 2MP depth snapper.

Coming to the pricing, the Moto X30 Pro is priced at CNY 3,699 for the 8GB + 128GB model. The top-end variant costs CNY 4,499 for the 12GB + 512GB internal storage. On the other hand, the Moto S30 Pro starts at CNY 1,999.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 12, 2022 04:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).