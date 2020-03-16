Motorola Razr 2019 Foldable Phone Launching in India Today; Watch LIVE Streaming of Dual Display Smartphone Launch Event

Motorola Razr 2019

Lenovo owned Motorola Razr is all set to be launched in India. The foldable smartphone was first revealed in November last year & went on sale for the first time in February this year. The launch will begin at 12.30 pm IST, which can be streamed online via Official Motorola YouTube & Facebook Page. The foldable phone is also being teased on Flipkart, Interested users can also watch live telecast of the event here. Motorola Razr 2019 Foldable Phone Teased Online on Flipkart; India Launch Scheduled For March 16.

The Motorola Foldable Razr could Arrive with a 6.2-inch Flexible OLED HD+ Display with resolution of 876x2142 pixels when unfolded. The handset is expected to sport a 2.7-inch front display on the top panel with resolution of 600x800 pixels. This top panel display can be used to view notifications, control music playback, take selfies & More. The device is likely to come equipped with a 16MP rear camera which will also act as a selfie camera when folded. Motorola Razr might also flaunt a 5MP in display front shooter to capture selfies & video calls.

Expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, Motorola Razr could be offered with 6GB RAM. The mobile phone might come packed with a 2,510mAh battery with 15W Fast charging support & may run on Android 9 Pie operating system. Coming to the pricing, Motorola Razr was launched in the United States in November 2019 At $1,500 (Rs 1.10 Lakh). So we could expect foldable razr to be launched in India at this same price.