Mumbai, February 20: Nothing India confirmed to launch Nothing Phone 2(a) in India on March 5, 2024. The upcoming Nothing Phone 2(a) has been rumoured to launch in India for months. Ahead of the India launch, the Nothing social media handle has confirmed that the device will have 12GB RAM with the option to boost 8GB of additional RAM and a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro processor.

Nothing CEO Carl Pei recently changed the name of his X handle to 'Carl Bhai' and the company's name to 'Nothing India Bhai'. The changes were suggestive of confirmation of the Nothing Phone 2(a) in India. The reports said the device will be launched in India at a cheaper rate than the Nothing Phone 2. ASUS Zenfone 11 Ultra Launch Confirmed for March 14, Likely To Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 3; Know Other Specifications, Features and Expected Price.

Nothing Phone 2(a) Confirmed Storage and RAM:

Phone (2a) is home to a powerhouse: the custom-built MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro. Exclusively co-engineered with Nothing to deliver a seamless performance with remarkable power efficiency. Know more on https://t.co/gyPNZp2LCz #NothingPhone2a pic.twitter.com/Wz8mvydftD — Nothing India Bhai (@nothingindia) February 20, 2024

Nothing Phone 2(a) Specifications and Features So Far (Expected):

According to the report by India TV News, Nothing will follow in the footsteps of popular brands like Apple and consider manufacturing smartphones in India. The company has to confirm all the specifications. However, the report listed some expected features, such as a 6.7-inch FullHD+ OLED display offering a 120Hz refresh rate. The report further suggested that the device will have a dual 50MP camera setup on the back.

The report said the Nothing Phone 2(a) camera will include a 50MP primary and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. The new Nothing smartphone is expected to have a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies. Besides, the Nothing Phone 2(a) will reportedly launch with its own Android OS 14-based Nothing OS 2.5. Further, the device will likely have a 5,000mAh battery with 45W of fast charging support. iQOO Neo 9 Pro Pre Booking Ends Today, Launch Scheduled on February 22; Know More Details.

Nothing Phone 2(a) RAM, Storage and Price (Expected)

Further, the report highlighted that the device offers an 8GB+128GB RAM and storage option, which is expected to be priced around Rs 30,000 or €349, and the top model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage could reportedly launch around Rs 35,000 or €399.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 20, 2024 06:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).